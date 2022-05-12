A favorite community event is back after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19

ST. ANTHONY — One of St. Anthony’s biggest events of the year, which kicks off the opening of the fishing season, is coming back this month after being on a two-year hiatus.

The 65th annual St. Anthony Fisherman’s Breakfast is a favorite local tradition and is scheduled for Friday, May 27 at Clyde Keefer Park from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to the public.

“We are stoked (to be back)! The community is really hyped about having it back and we’re excited to move forward,” said Nolan VanderLinden, vice president of the St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce.

VanderLinden is helping oversee the breakfast this year. He explained there will be several volunteers cooking and serving food as well as cleaning tables.

He expects a larger crowd this year due to the two-year cancelation of the event. VanderLinden said he is anticipating 4,000 to 5,000 people this year.

The Fisherman’s Breakfast began June 3, 1955, with volunteers giving out free coffee and doughnuts to travelers headed to St. Anthony, Ashton and Island Park to fish. Since then, it’s turned into a community staple with a full hearty breakfast that is always free.

“We have 600 pounds of pancake mix and 400 pounds of sausage that we are going to be cooking. Hashbrowns, there will be milk, and coffee will be there. Just about everything you need for breakfast,” he said.

There will be speakers and music too.

VanderLinden said it was difficult for the popular breakfast to cancel two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was horrible and really sad,” said VanderLinden. “This would have been the 67th annual but we are just calling it the 65th because we haven’t had it the last two years.”

He’s looking forward to welcoming back people from all over eastern Idaho and around the world.

“We’ve had people from Australia and Germany and China and from all over to stop and enjoy breakfast. Some people have family here and they come or people have heard about it,” he said. “We had a tour bus stop about four or five years ago that was on its way up to West Yellowstone and they stopped and had breakfast. So literally we get people from all over the world. It’s quite a deal!”

His favorite part is the gathering of people and the friendly, smiling faces he gets to see.

“Everybody is happy when you get a good, free breakfast and it doesn’t seem to matter whether if it’s a warm sunny day or if it’s raining, everybody still comes,” said VanderLinden. “I sure hope everybody comes out and enjoys it!”