Aerial Tram opens in Jackson Hole for the first time in two years

JACKSON HOLE — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort kicked off summer operations over the weekend by reopening the celebrated Aerial Tram for the first time in two years.

Ascending 4,139 feet in just 12 minutes, the Aerial Tram is one of the most identifiable and popular attractions at JHMR. When visitors reach the summit, they’re offered 360-degree views of the Tetons, Jackson Hole valley and surrounding mountain ranges. This “top of the world” summit also provides access to a plethora of great hiking and running trails, plus waffles and beverages at Corbet’s Cabin.

“The Jackson Hole Aerial Tram is a spectacular piece of engineering that whisks guests from the base in Teton Village to the top of Rendezvous Mountain,” explains Mike Vase, tram maintenance supervisor. “Guests have been known to spot wildlife along the way, and from the top, they are sure to be inspired by the panoramic views of the Tetons and the valley below.”

New and exciting things are also happening at the Jackson Hole Bike Park. JHMR and the team at Sensus R.A.D. Trails have been hard at work mapping, designing and building new trails for riders of all skill levels. Opening June 11, the bike park will be accessible daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Individual tickets or season passes can be purchased online.

Other attractions opening on June 11 include sightseeing on the Bridger Gondola; a bungee trampoline, ropes course, and climbing wall; and both Sweetwater Gondola and Teewinot Lift for downhill mountain biking. World-class climbing on the Via Ferrata will open June 18 and paragliding on June 21.

From May 21 to Oct. 9, the Aerial Tram will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day ticket pricing and more information can be found here.