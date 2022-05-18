Alturas Preparatory Academy to hold carnival to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

IDAHO FALLS — Students and teachers from the Alturas Preparatory Academy will hold a carnival on May 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., to benefit refugees from the war in Ukraine.

The event will be held at the Alturas Preparatory Academy (the school located at the mall in the old Sears building), and attendees will be encouraged to buy tickets to participate in games, buy food and participate in a silent raffle. The money raised will go to UNICEF, to provide aid for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“When we started this, our goal was actually to do service for our local community, but as we got going, our students became very passionate about Ukraine and so we let them take the lead,” said Jennifer Radford, event coordinator and teacher at Alturas Preparatory Academy.

Tickets for the event will be sold at the door for $25 for 50 tickets, and you can purchase more tickets as needed.

“It’s important for the students to have empathy for all people regardless of their nationality and where they’re located on the globe,” says Radford.