Ammon Pool’s Freezin’ for a Reason fundraiser set for Saturday

AMMON — Community members have a chance to really chill out this weekend and it’s all for a good cause.

The city of Ammon will hold its second annual Freezin’ for a Reason fundraiser at 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 14 at the Ammon Pool. The event is being held to raise money to help cover the pool’s operational and maintenance costs.

Freezin’ for a Reason is sponsored by Natural Spring Ice and Westmark Credit Union. It’s going to be one cool event, according to Ammon spokesman Randal Miller.

“We get the pool all drained for the season and then we fill it up with brand-new nice, cold water,” Miller said. “Then Natural Spring Ice brings out 10,000 pounds of ice in bags. It’s on pallets and they put it all around the pool deck and we slice the bags open and fill up the pool before everybody jumps in.”

Once the ice is in the pool, people who’ve registered to participate enter for a very invigorating, if very cold, dip.

“The water’s already cold because it’s brand-new, right out of the ground,” Miller said. “It’s already cold enough but then we dump 10,000 pounds of ice in it. Last year, we had the water at 42 degrees.”

Courtesy City of Ammon Facebook page

An icy bath is not the only thing participants get at Freezin’ for a Reason. T-shirts are available while supplies last and everyone who takes the plunge gets a “swag bag” full of fun, cool items and some hot chocolate.

Miller said the number of people who show up to participate will determine how the event progresses.

“Last year, we had a lot of walk-ups come up,” he said. “We had about 150 people last year so we just lined them up around the pool deck. If you want to do it off the diving board, you can certainly do that. It’s going to depend on how many people actually show up to do it. We might do it in a couple of shifts or one big jump at a time.”

The city of Ammon has a whole slate of fun events like Freezin’ for a Reason planned throughout the summer, including Summer Kick-Off at the pool on June 4, Ammon Days on Aug. 6 and Movies in the Park throughout the summer. Visit the city of Ammon website for further information on fun upcoming events.

The Freezin’ for a Reason Swimming Pool Fundraiser will take place Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m/ at the Ammon Pool. Click here to register to jump in the pool. Community members are invited to come watch and can even help fill the pool with ice. If you’re interested in helping with the ice, you’ll need to show up around 2:30 p.m. Visit the city of Ammon website for more information.