Bingham County’s chief deputy prosecutor hired as new magistrate judge

SODA SPRINGS – An Idaho Falls man has been hired as a new Magistrate Judge in Caribou County.

The Sixth District Magistrate Commission appointed David Cousin to replace David Kress, who is leaving the bench on June 30. Cousin will officially be sworn-in in July.

Cousin earned his bachelor’s degree from Adams State and his law degree from the University of Utah College of Law. Since 2016, he’s been a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Bingham County and currently serves as the Chief Deputy.

Cousin worked for the Law Office of Joseph F. Brown in the area of Social Security disability law prior to that. He’s also worked as a solo practitioner, a community resource provider, and a civil litigator in the areas of insurance defense and corporate lease law.

Though Cousin is going to miss the people of Bingham County, he looks forward to this new position. Cousin will be moving his family to Caribou County before his term begins.