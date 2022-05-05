Biz Buzz: Owners of new spa want customers to ‘disconnect’ and experience ‘the gift of silence’

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

New spa in Idaho Falls offering customers ‘the gift of quiet’

Left: Rett Nelson in the cryotherapy chamber at Disconnect Spa. See how it works in the video above. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Timothy Wright and Michelle Fletcher want you to escape from the noise of the world by providing “the gift of silence.”

The Idaho Falls natives are the co-owners of Disconnect Spa at 3630 South 25th East, Ste. 9 in the new commercial strip across from Petco, Hobby Lobby, and Cabela’s in Idaho Falls.

The business began its first day of operation Wednesday with a variety of services for customers, including massages, hot tubs, saltwater float tanks designed for meditation and relaxation, and cryotherapy, where you stand in a booth while being exposed to freezing cold temperatures for 1-3 minutes. It’s been known to help people with sore joints and muscles and some people feel more energized after they try it.

EastIdahoNews.com took a tour and tried some of the services, which you can watch in the video player above.

Wright tells EastIdahoNews.com that people rarely get to experience peace and quiet in a loud and noisy world and taking a chance to periodically “disconnect,” as the business’s name suggests, can be beneficial.

“There’s always noise around you, even here in Idaho,” Wright explains. “The ability to hear silence — I know it sounds kind of corny, but I’d say that’s one of the most unique things I’ve discovered in using the product.”

The 2,700-square-foot building is designed with a circular layout, which Wright says helps maximize the privacy from one room to another, which you don’t get in a building with the typical square design.

Wright says Fletcher has been his massage therapist for a long time and they’ve often talked about opening a massage parlor together. When the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, their thinking shifted to offering something that couldn’t be shut down in a pandemic.

“That’s almost impossible because COVID pretty much shut everything down, but … COVID was the driving factor as far as the privacy side of this, to allow people to go somewhere and have privacy. When you use a hot tub, you don’t always know who’s going to get in with you … and this allows you to relax with people you want to (relax with),” says Wright.

Fletcher also wanted to offer a place where people can recover after working out, skiing, mountain biking or other activities.

“A lot of these treatments are very popular in bigger cities, but they (were) not available to us here,” Fletcher says.

They’re grateful to Skidmore Construction and all their friends and family who have supported them in the project. Wright and Fletcher are excited for people to experience the spa and they’d like to eventually open another location.

Disconnect Spa is open Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BIZ BITS

Idaho raises over $1 million for nonprofits during first day of annual state fundraiser

BOISE – The Idaho Gives campaign surpassed $1 million raised for the state’s participating nonprofits on Tuesday.

Idaho Gives, created and run by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, is designed to allow donors to explore a variety of causes that speak to them. An individual can narrow down their search by location and nonprofit mission.

Idaho Gives is underwritten by presenting sponsor, Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU), and champion sponsors, Idaho National Laboratory, Boise Cascade, Simplot, and KTVB.

The annual program is also supported by Cambia Health Foundation, Idaho Power, Albertsons, Micron, Intermountain Gas Company, Zelham, Caffeina Coffee Coasting Company, and Idaho Public Television.

Giving will continue through May 5 and donations can be made online.

Bank of Idaho hosting annual charity golf tournament

IDAHO FALLS – Reaffirming their commitment to community and education, this year the Bank of Idaho has announced their annual Swing for the Green Charity Golf Tournament in Idaho Falls, with an additional two tournaments added across the state.

The first event will take place on June 16 and June 17 at the Idaho Falls Country Club, benefiting the College of Eastern Idaho. There will also be a Pocatello tournament in August, benefiting Idaho State University.

The 25-team competition will feature variations tailored to their location, featuring LPGA professionals, a derby shootout, shopping and customized player swag, a pre-tournament party, signature cocktails, live entertainment and auction.

Bank of Idaho created the CEI Education Endowment Fund in 2017. The endowments have grown each year, with over $100,000 of funds currently in the endowment account. Proceeds from corporate sponsors and registered teams go directly toward scholarships for CEI students.

Museum of Idaho welcomes new board member

Theresa Sutter | Courtesy MOI

IDAHO FALLS – The Museum of Idaho is pleased to welcome Theresa Sutter to its board of directors.

Sutter is the General Manager of Curtiss-Wright’s Plant Information and Control Division and has more than 30 years of experience in the power industry. She has a degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Florida.

Sutter brings talent in organizational management, strategic planning, public relations and marketing.

The museum’s 13-member board draws upon broad expertise to guide the nonprofit institution and ensure it remains sustainable, effective, and dedicated to its mission.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

