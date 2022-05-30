Blackfoot police investigating early morning armed robbery

BLACKFOOT — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at Short Stop in Blackfoot.

Officers were called to the convenience store at 985 South Broadway Street around 3:50 a.m. Monday, according to a Blackfoot police news release.

The suspect left the store before officers arrived. He was wearing a Los Angeles Lakers sweatshirt, black pants, dark shoes, a gray mask and a black and gray backpack.

If you recognize the suspect or clothing, you’re asked to call Bingham County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (208) 785-1234 or Detective Delacruz at (208) 684-6259.