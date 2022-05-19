Local law enforcement holding annual Peace Officer Memorial Service

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and the two Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliaries (Organization of police spouses and families) will be holding their annual Peace Officer Memorial Service.

The event will be held on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

The public is invited to attend the memorial, which pays tribute to Idaho’s law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

The event will begin with an honor guard raising the flags outside of the Bonneville County Courthouse. Several law enforcement speakers will give remarks, and the event will end with a reading of the names of the fallen officers and K9s in Idaho.

Almost exactly two years ago, on May 18, 2020, Bonneville County Sheriff deputy Wyatt Maser died at the age of 23 after being hit by another sheriff’s deputy responding to the scene of a woman wielding a machete.

Last year, the memorial centered around the loss of Maser, as he was added to the wall of fallen Idaho law enforcement officers.

No names have needed to be added to the Idaho law enforcement officer memorial wall this year.

“It’s a chance for the public to come out and join us in remembering our fallen heroes that have been killed in the line of duty in Idaho and across the county,” sheriff’s office spokesman Bryan Lovell says. “It is also to remember the families that were left behind and think of them during this time.”