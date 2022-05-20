East Idaho Eats: The Sodamix claims to have ‘the cookie’

POCATELLO — A new drink and cookie shop in Pocatello claims to serve not just “a cookie” but “the cookie.”

According to co-owner Chanse Carter, customers who have visited The Sodamix during the store’s first week-plus of business have returned, saying their cookies are the best around.

“We’ve worked really hard to fine-tune these recipes and make them so they come out perfect every time,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Sodamix in Pocatello celebrated its grand opening on May 12, just about three years after the company launched in Blackfoot. As Carter explained, company founder and owner of the Blackfoot location, Kamron Crandall, started the business out of his home kitchen.

What began as a family making, selling and delivering cookies out of its home has since become a popular spot in Blackfoot. And the plan is to harness that same following in Pocatello.

Reed’s Dairy ice cream available at The Sodamix. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

But Chanse and his wife and co-owner Tiffany Carter want more than to sell cookies, drinks and ice cream. They want their business to become a community figurehead.

Along those lines, Chanse said, he hopes to offer fundraising options, as well as corporate events.

“If we can help you with weddings or birthday parties, or corporate parties, or even just an employee reward program … those are some things that we want to do to help our neighbors and our community,” Chanse said.

EastIdahoNews.com asked to sample a little bit of everything The Sodamix offers — huckleberry ice cream, one of their signature drinks, and, of course, “the cookie.”

The chocolate cookie, one of the two items that made up the company’s original menu, is a Crandall family recipe. Asked what makes this cookie better than all others, Tiffany landed on what she believes is the perfect blend of textures.

“What I like about it is, it’s nice and crunchy on the outside, but then it’s got a soft middle,” she said.

The cookie did in fact boast the perfect juxtaposition of a crunchy surface and gooey center.

The ice cream is delivered fresh to The Sodamix from Reed’s Dairy, which, according to Chanse, is the best ice cream available.

And the drink, like all the other signature sodas on the menu, was named in honor of a Hollywood film. EastIdahoNews.com tried a Legally Blonde, though the Captain America also came highly recommended.

A blend of Mountain Dew, guava, coconut and cream, it was a delicious soda — even for someone who does not drink much soda.

Because of their extensive soda menu, the Carters encourage their customers to be experimental with drinks. And if ever a customer orders a drink that is not to their liking, they are also encouraged to return it, let management know that it just isn’t their cup of tea and it will be replaced.

“We’re not going to stick you with a drink you don’t like,” Chanse said.

The Sodamix menu. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Not all of The Sodamix’s extensive menu is permanent though, Chanse warned. Four of the six cookies — chocolate chip, coconut lime, biscoff, sugar and s’more — are available daily. Meanwhile, two cookie specials will be rotated on a biweekly basis.

Through Saturday, the special cookies are the cookies and cream milkshake, and the coffee cake. But starting Monday, those will be replaced by a cereal-themed special menu — featuring Fruity Pebble and Lucky Charms cookies.

The Sodamix in Pocatello is located at 4185 Pole Line Road, and is open Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A complete menu can be viewed on the company website or Facebook page.

The Sodamix is also available for third-party delivery through Grubhub.

If you want to make a recommendation for the next destination to be included on East Idaho Eats, email Kalama@EastIdahoNews.com and include “EATS” in the subject line.