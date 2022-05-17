East Idaho Elects: VanOrden faces opponent in primary race for District 30 senator

BLACKFOOT – Incumbent Julie VanOrden of Pingree is being challenged by Jerry Bingham of Blackfoot in the race for District 30 senator.

The winner of the Republican primary will face off with Democrat Dave Archuleta of Pocatello in the November election.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their unedited responses below were required to be 250 words or less.

District 30 includes all of Butte and Bingham Counties.

The primary is on May 17. The polls open at 8 a.m. The general election is on November 8.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

VanOrden: I grew up on a farm in Bingham County, and graduated from Blackfoot High School. I married Garth VanOrden in 1978, we started our own farming operation in 1982. We raised four children; Shaun, Dillon, Jason (deceased) and Lisa (currently residing in Hiroshima, Japan). Our two oldest sons are partners with us in Garth VanOrden Farms, and we have a fourth partner, Clay Anderson.

I attended College of Southern Idaho, and received a data entry specialist endorsement from Idaho State University’s College Of Vocational Technical Education. I’ve worked for FMC in Pocatello and Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.

I volunteered at the schools my children attended, was involved in PTA, and was a coordinator for youth summits for Idaho Drug Free Youth. I was elected to the Snake River School District Board of Trustees in 2002, and was the chairman of the board for 6 years. I am currently a commissioner on the Idaho Potato Commission and Idaho Public Charter School Commission, I’m also a member of Idaho Youth Ranch Board of Directors.

I was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2012 and served there for 6 years. Committees I served on were Education, Commerce & Human Resources, Agricultural Affairs, and Natural Resources. I was the co-chair of the Education committee, and served as the chairman my last term.

Bingham: I was born in Bingham Memorial Hospital. I have lived my whole life in Bingham County. I’m married. My wife and I have six children, five sons, and 1 daughter. They are all married, we have 20 grandchildren, with 1 more coming in June. I’m a farmer and cattlemen, which entails being a mechanic, I repair most of my equipment. Bookkeeper, need to watch your budget. Plan everyday out, and stay on schedule, to get crops planted, watered, and harvested. Have to keep up with new technology, and seed varieties. Need to also be a vet, feed and straw down, pull calves when needed, and brand. We spray and fertilizer our own crops. We move hardlines, I still move, hand lines, not as many as I use to when I was younger. Repair pivots, change tires and gear boxes. 6 families making a good living on less than 1500 acres. We all work hard, including grandchildren when they are old enough. This is being a conservative. Have served on the snake river school board. Worked and taught the youth. Have served in leadership positions in my church.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Bingham: My proudest accomplishment, is my family.

VanOrden: My proudest accomplishments are my children and grandchildren (I have 3). They have been very supportive in my political endeavors, and have weathered the storms with grace. In 2013 I decided to start taking horse riding lessons to address my hesitancy of riding. In 2019 I started to compete in the sport of horse reining, in 2022 I took to the show circuit and accomplished a reserved champion spot at a competition in Nampa and received an end of year award in the local chapter of the Idaho Reining Horse Association. As far as career accomplishments, when I was in the Idaho House of Representatives I worked with the education committee chairman and the education community representatives to put the teacher career ladder in place to address increasing teacher compensation. I was a member of the literacy task force that updated the Idaho Literacy Plan which produced the recommendation that implemented the current Idaho Reading Indicator for K-3 readers.

Why are you a member of the Republican party? Briefly explain your political platform.

VanOrden: I am a member of the Republican Party because I believe that government overreach needs to be controlled. It needs only be used when it is a benefit to citizens, and I also believe in funding these needs when appropriate. Making sure there is accountability attached to public dollars when they are given, is crucial to implementing programs that are useful and meaningful. I believe in the constitution of Idaho and the United State of America, and recognizing that the word “citizen” is honored is important to me. I feel it is my responsibility to work with my fellow Republicans to keep our rights and freedoms by safeguarding their sanctity. I have an uncle and elderly friends who were interned in the Minidoka Internment Camp and another uncle who served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II. This part of my heritage has given me a unique perspective on the loss of rights and freedoms and the need to be vigilant in protecting them.

Bingham: I’m a member of the republican party. I want to fight for our water, parent’s rights with their children’s education, choice of school, parent’s are the ones who should be able to teach their children social and moral values. I believe the government should stay out of that. Parent’s just shouldn’t have a place at the table, but be at the head of the table, when it comes to how and what their children are taught. Sex education should not be taught in grade school. But if it is going to be taught it should be over zoom, with parent sitting there with their child. Sex educations in schools should be opt in.

What are the greatest challenges facing Idahoans?

Bingham: Water, fuel prices, inflation, mandates, shortages on parts, food, labor, and just being able to pay your bills.

VanOrden: Paying taxes that are too high, good paying jobs available that are beneficial, and being able to hire individuals who have work ethic. These are concerns that I have heard. During the 2022 legislative session there were a number of proposal to address high property taxes, I know these conversation will continue and solutions will come in the form of future legislation. I believe the key to helping with the job market will be to help employers develop incentives that lead to continued education opportunities for employees. Being able to see a future of hope and prosperity can be motivation for anyone. Agriculture will be facing one of its biggest challenges in the current year. The drought that has slowly shown its true intent will come full circle. Within the water settlement agreement of 2015 protections were put in place and farmers made significant sacrifices to mitigate the impacts of a water call and also minimize the devastating impacts of a drought. There is more to be done to keep our farms viable and our families sustained but by working together, survival is possible.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

VanOrden: Just knowing the background of someone’s views has always helped me, and most of the time it’s the simple act of asking why they believe as they do. For me, I believe I can represent others if I can articulate their view with an unbiased attitude and empathy. During this legislative session I had two differing phone conversations concerning grocery taxes. After listening to each individual, I became the one asking questions and soon their comments changed and their questions became sincere inquiries for the opposite view. I found this a fascinating observation, and I had to recap those conversation a number of times before I realized what had really happened.

Bingham: I will listen to every side, and vote for less government, restrictions, and make common sense decisions.

What role do lobbying entities play in the decision-making of Idaho legislators?

Bingham: To much of a roll, they donate to your campaign with the intentions of you supporting them. I refused any pac money so I can vote with a clear conscience with what is best for Butte and Bingham counties. I will listen to lobbyist opinion, and any party opinion. Will vote for what is best for people of Bingham and Butte counties. I’m donating my salary to a charity.

VanOrden: There are a number of lobbyists at the Capitol that I consider friends, I have known them for many years and have developed relationships with them. I rely on them to educate me on the entities they represent and the issues that those organizations are concerned about. They are by no means my sole source of facts. My best and most reliable source of information are my constituents. I believe that having been out of the legislature for 4 years gave me a reconnection opportunity with the community I represent. Looking with a fresh lens, at the impact of legislation that came forward, was very helpful in making voting decisions.

How can you encourage compromise, debate and a bipartisan approach to introducing new legislation in Idaho?

VanOrden: Getting to know fellow legislators and asking a lot of questions on the subjects at hand has been a good strategy for me. Showing genuine interest in wanting to understand helps me and, most often than not, creates the best outcomes. I believe that sometimes compromise is impossible, and smiling, saying “thank you” and walking away is best for all involved.

Bingham: Debating is always good. Listening to others. But I will not compromise my morals.

What parts of Idaho government could benefit from additional state funding? What part of Idaho government could be improved with financial cutbacks?

Bingham: Cutbacks that are given back to the tax payers, in reducing property and sales tax. Government doesn’t need to be grown anymore. Need to go over years prior budgets and see why the increase. Need to see where taxpayers dollars are being wasted. Maybe legislators could set an example and cut their salary.

VanOrden: I see a lack of qualified child welfare care advocates and also a deficiency in the number of parole and probation officers and public defenders. My desire is to increase the focus of these areas to address issues that could reduce the needs in our incarceration system. While working with the budgets for the Department of Health and Welfare and serving on the Senate Health and Welfare committee, the nexus between the two has opened my eyes. I believe we can financially address our state’s vulnerable mental health issues and still work to help individuals become independent from welfare conditions giving them that morale boost to succeed.