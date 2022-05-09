Father arrested after baby reportedly had injuries consistent with violent shaking

IDAHO FALLS — A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged after his son was reported to have injuries consistent with violent shaking.

James Manna was charged with felony injury to a child last week for an incident that happened in April.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the report filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department said on April 12, a four-month-old baby boy was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Regional Center for a brain bleed.

The boy was then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah where he was found to have a list of injuries. Those injuries included acute subdural hemorrhage consistent with violent shaking, occipital lob injury consistent with violent shaking, severe retinal hemorrhages in both eyes consistent with violent shaking and sub-acute/chronic subdural hemorrhage that happened two weeks to two months prior, which was also consistent with violent shaking.

According to documents, the only people that were present that day before the injuries were the baby’s parents. Documents said that the baby acted normally that day and was even eating up until his mother went to bed, leaving Manna to watch his son.

Manna told authorities he read to and feed his son before taking him to the baby’s bedroom where the baby reportedly “went limp for no reason,” documents said.

This was about one hour after the baby’s mother went to sleep.

According to documents, medical professionals at Primary Children’s Hospital reported eliminating any possible way the baby would have gotten these severe head injuries except by violent shaking.

“The retinal damage is only seen in abusive head trauma (shaking). (The baby’s) symptoms of collapsing and needing immediate medical intervention would have happened immediately after the injury,” documents said.

The affidavit of probable cause does not indicate the current condition of the baby.

Manna had an initial court appearance on May 5. His bond was set at $30,000. If he posts bond, he will be sent to pretrial supervision. If convicted, Manna could spend up to 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 18 at 1 p.m. in Bonneville County Magistrate Court.