Free ‘Ready to Rent’ course being offered to community

The following is a news release from United Way of Southeastern Idaho.

POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host a free Ready to Rent course by Pocatello’s Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships through June that offers a $150 incentive for community members.

The six-week course will be offered beginning on May 24 through June 30 on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. or Thursdays from 12-2:30 p.m. at the United Way of Southeastern Idaho offices at 101 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

“Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships is incredibly excited to be able to offer this course to our community members,” said Sarah Van Cleve, executive director of the Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships. “This course will equip participants with the skills that they need to find housing in an increasingly competitive environment. We also believe that landlords will recognize the value, as we have seen it become very successful in our sister cities.”

Benefits to the Ready to Rent course include $150, door prizes and refreshments. The course is designed to make renters more attractive to prospective landlords, and attendees will get tips on rebuilding or rebuilding credit; learn how to improve budgeting skills; learn how to create a housing plan; practice navigating the rental process; and get practical advice on good housekeeping practices.

Interested community members can sign up using this form. Evening and weekend classes are also available upon request.