Idaho Falls man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General. Photo: Jacob D. Clinger, Bonneville County Jail

IDAHO FALLS — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced the arrest of an Idaho Falls man following an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

The ICAC Unit executed a search warrant in Idaho Falls last month. A warrant was later issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Jacob D. Clinger. Clinger was arrested in Idaho Falls on the warrant on Wednesday, May 11. He is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

Clinger was booked into the Bonneville County Jail following his arrest.

The Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.