Idaho Falls man displaced from home after fire renders it ‘uninhabitable’

IDAHO FALLS – A man escaped a house fire in Idaho Falls with minor injuries Friday afternoon.

A house on the corner of Juniper Drive and 17th Street caught fire around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

RELATED | Crews battling house fire in Idaho Falls

Firefighters saw flames coming from the backyard when they arrived at 4:06. The man who made it out was not hospitalized.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from burning nearby homes and buildings.

“The fire extended from the back of the home to a bedroom, living room, kitchen, eaves, attic, and roof, with smoke damage throughout the home. The estimated damages are unknown at this time, but the home is uninhabitable,” IFFD reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. The Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho were dispatched to assist the homeowner with immediate needs.

The westbound lane of 17th Street and a portion of Juniper Drive were shut down while IFFD battled the blaze. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas temporarily disconnected utilities as a safety precaution.