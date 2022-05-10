Life Lessons: The Morrisons share their advice for having a successful 49 year marriage

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, and some may even change your life.

Lange and Bobbie Morrison have been married nearly 49 years. They moved into MorningStar last August and are happily adjusting to their new lifestyle.

During our interview, they shared how they met and their advice for having a long, successful marriage. Watch the video in the player above.