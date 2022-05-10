Life Lessons: The Morrisons share their advice for having a successful 49 year marriage
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Life Lessons
Published at
Lange and Bobbie Morrison have been married nearly 49 years. They moved into MorningStar last August and are happily adjusting to their new lifestyle.
During our interview, they shared how they met and their advice for having a long, successful marriage. Watch the video in the player above.