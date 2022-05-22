Memorial bench remembering suicide victims and their loved ones dedicated at Rigby park

RIGBY – A bench placed at Rigby South Park commemorates those who have died by suicide and the loved ones they left behind.

Community Suicide Prevention dedicated it during a ceremony in the southeast corner of the park Saturday morning.

The bench has an image of angel wings and was created by local artist Carrie Wildman.

“(It) gives them a place to ponder and sit and feel like they are wrapped in angel wings,” Community Suicide Prevention board member Bonny Jennings tells EastIdahoNews.com.

A similar bench is at Community Park in Idaho Falls, and others will soon be placed in Rexburg, Pocatello, and Blackfoot.

Jennings says suicide is one of the leading causes of death among teenagers and Idaho has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation. Community Suicide Prevention is devoted to rallying around those contemplating suicide and those affected by it. It provides a variety of resources to help those who are struggling.