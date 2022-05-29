National Museum of Wildlife Art launches 35-year celebration

JACKSON, Wyoming — The National Museum of Wildlife Art located just north of Jackson, Wyoming kicked off its 35-year celebration in May with plans to host a special event every month through April 2023. This Friday, June 3, the public is invited to attend an anniversary kick-off celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum.

In May, museum leadership launched the year-long anniversary celebration by unveiling a portion of the new Donor Aspen Grove that is being planted along the north parking lot above Sculpture Trail. The museum plans to plant more than 75 Aspen trees in this area as an extension of the Greater Yellowstone Botanical Tour along the Sculpture Trail.

The museum, now located at 2820 Rungius Road off Wyoming Highway 191, first opened in the Jackson Hole Town Square on May 16, 1987. Since moving, and over the last three decades it has established itself as an internationally celebrated gallery.

“The National Museum of Wildlife Art has grown tremendously over the past 35 years,” said Sugden Chief Curator of Education Jane Lavino, a 31-year employee of the museum. “I’ve seen the addition of the outdoor Sculpture Trail, the art collection has increased in number and in diversity and we have launched at least three different generations of audio tours in the galleries, including English and Spanish language versions. The Museum is more accessible and relevant to a wider audience than it has ever been before.”

Friday’s free event will coincide with the exhibition opening of Bonheur & Beyond: Celebrating Women in Wildlife Art.

Sponsored by First Republic Bank, guests can enjoy food, drink and an exclusive look at the newest exhibit. Sloshies from The Liquor Store will be provided for the first 200 guests, with delicious sliders served up by Palate. Non-alcoholic lemonade and water will also be available. Live music from Strumbucket will create a festive party environment at the museum entrance. Inside the galleries, curatorial staff and volunteers will be stationed as gallery guides to give visitors an inside look at the exhibit and to answer any questions.

There will also be a scavenger hunt in the galleries — both adult and child versions.

“As the National Museum of Wildlife Art of the United States, we have several important obligations. Being as accessible and inclusive as possible is at the top of the list, and so is using our collection to inspire important conversations,” said Director of Marketing Madison Webb.

She continued, “anniversaries are essential milestones to celebrate not only how far we have come, but, and perhaps more importantly, the work we have ahead of us. Through ongoing scholarship, innovative exhibitions, and engaging educational programs, the museum continues to inform and inspire not just our local community but the nation as a whole.”

Other museum events that will celebrate 35 years will include a visitors’ choice voting in July, free admission each day for the 35th visitor in November, and the return of the Blacktail Gala in February.