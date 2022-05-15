Pocatello man gets probation for battery on an officer, marijuana possession

POCATELLO — A man accused of kicking and spitting on officers was sentenced to probation following plea deal.

Shane Bradley Johnson, 40, received two years of felony probation for misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and battery on an officer. District Judge Todd Garbett also ordered Johnson to pay a total of $455 in fees and fines, according to court documents.

Johnson was arrested in January following an altercation with officers attempting to cite him for disturbing the peace.

Officers were dispatched to Station Square in Pocatello, following calls reporting a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned that a man, later identified as Johnson, was inside the building blaring music, disturbing employees and patrons.

When a man attempted to confront Johnson, Johnson kicked him before leaving the area on foot.

As they attempted to cite him, Johnson kicked and spit on officers leading to an arrest for multiple misdemeanors and felonies.

Johnson reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in April. As part of that agreement, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge — from a felony to a misdemeanor — for battery on an officer, as well as a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.

A second felony for battery on an officer was dismissed, as was a felony for propelling bodily fluid on an officer. Misdemeanors for battery and disturbing the peace were also dismissed.

As part of his probation, Johnson has been ordered to a medication management plan — for which he will pay $50 per month.

He also received a prison sentence of 114 days but received credit of 104 days for time served. The final 10 days of the sentence were suspended.