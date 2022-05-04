Pocatello man pleads guilty to distributing child porn

POCATELLO — A man charged with 14 counts of distributing child pornography has reached a plea deal.

As part of an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, 30-year-old Liam Arthur Rollins pleaded guilty to two felony counts of distributing child pornography. In exchange, the other 12 counts were dismissed, court records show.

RELATED | Pocatello man charged with 14 felonies involving child pornography

Following a months-long, multi-agency investigation, members of the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security assisted local police and sheriff’s deputies in executing a search warrant at Rollins’ home. The investigation was initiated when deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip reporting Rollins having uploaded images portraying child sex acts.

During questioning, Rollins allegedly admitted to downloading and uploading around 30 images of child pornography featuring children as young as 2.

Rollins pleaded guilty at an April 18 hearing.

Each count of distributing child pornography carries with it a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

Rollins is scheduled for a sentencing hearing before District Judge Javier Gabiola on July 5.