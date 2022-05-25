Pocatello woman charged with battery on an officer, two misdemeanors

CHUBBUCK — A woman facing misdemeanors for allegedly damaging a store was arrested on a felony charge after she spit on an officer.

Jennifer Evolena Ariwite, 37, faces a felony charge for battery on an officer, as well as misdemeanors for malicious injury to property and battery, according to court documents.

Officers from the Chubbuck Police Department were dispatched to the 4800 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on May 11 following a 911 call, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told dispatch that an apparently drunk woman with blue hair was being aggressive toward employees.

Before arriving on the scene, officers were informed that the caller had called again to report that the woman left the area in a gray Dodge Challenger and their assistance was no longer needed.

A short time later though, dispatch received a call from a separate victim. The second caller reported a woman matching the same description causing a similar disturbance, adding that she damaged several items in the store.

Officers located and stopped the Challenger near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and South Side Way, the affidavit says.

As officers attempted to speak with the passenger of the vehicle, identified by the driver as Ariwite, she ran into a field, falling to the ground. When officers approached, Ariwite reportedly told them “I will strip,” and began removing clothes.

The driver of the Challenger told officers that Ariwite was drunk and in the midst of a psychotic breakdown.

Officers requested identification from Ariwite. She responded by dropping to her knees, placing her hands behind her back and yelling “why does it matter,” the affidavit says.

As officers attempted to communicate with Ariwite, she stood up and ran into the middle of Yellowstone Avenue. So, officers detained her and removed her from the roadway for her safety, according to the affidavit.

EMS support was requested by the officers. Ariwite denied the help while screaming profanities at all responders at the scene and telling EMS that the officers were “killing” her, according to the affidavit.

While they were trying to communicate with her that they were there to help and transport her to the hospital, Ariwite spit in the face of one of the officers, the affidavit says.

Ariwite was then placed in a spit hood and transported to Bannock County Jail, where she was booked and is currently being held on a $7,500 bond.

Although Ariwite has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty of a felony for battery on an officer, Ariwite could face up to five years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday was canceled. A new date has not yet been set.