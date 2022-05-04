Police ask for help finding teenager who left home without her medication

The following is a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho Falls Police Department, is requesting help from the southeast Idaho community to locate a missing juvenile.

Name: Victoria (Tori) Olsen

Age: 15

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Height: 5’02”

Weight: 104

Missing Since: 05/01/2022, approximately 8:00 p.m.

Olsen was last seen at her McCammon residence on Sunday, May 1, at approximately 8 p.m. Olsen left without her medication. She may be in the Idaho Falls area or Bannock, Bingham or Bonneville counties.

Anyone with information regarding Olsen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7114.