Police investigating gunshots in Idaho Falls neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls police officers are investigating reports of gunshots on the west side of town.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com the 1400 block of Benton Street and other surrounding streets are blocked off while officers respond to gunshots being fired.

No injuries have been reported, but specific details about what’s going on are not yet available. An investigation is now underway.

Linden Park Elementary is in that area. Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne confirms it was placed on lockdown around 2:10 p.m. as a precautionary measure. As of about 3 p.m., parents were given the OK to pick up their students at the school.

Officers are asking residents to avoid the area if possible. If you live in the neighborhood, pay attention to your surroundings and if necessary, ask an officer on the scene for instructions on how to get home.

It’s not clear when the roads will reopen or when the investigation will be complete. EastIdahoNews.com will post more information as we receive it.

Alexandre Lemoing | EastIdahoNews.com