Public asked for help in finding runaway teenager

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a 17-year-old boy who ran away from home Tuesday afternoon.

Lakota Alan Holien was reported as a runaway after he failed to return to his Ammon home after school.

He was last seen wearing dark navy-colored jeans and a teal blue hooded sweatshirt. Lakota is approximately 6’3” tall, weighs 120 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lakota’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (208) 529-1200.