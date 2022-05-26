Comedian Ryan Stiles from ‘Whose Line Is it Anyway?’ answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Ryan Stiles is an actor and comedian known for his improvisational comedy. He has appeared on the British and American versions of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’, played Lewis Kiniski on ‘The Drew Carey Show’ and had a role on ‘Two and a Half Men.’

Ryan was recently in Idaho Falls with four other comedians for a live production of ‘Whose Live Anyway.’ I was able to catch up with him backstage and ask these questions:

How did ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ get started?

Is it hard to make people laugh every day?

What has been your most embarrassing moment on stage?

Did you always think you would be a comedian?

How do you come up with the ideas so far in improv comedy?

Have you ever been to Idaho before this trip and tried our famous potatoes?

What advice do you have for me?

Watch my entire interview with Ryan in the video player above.

