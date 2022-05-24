Second annual veterans Memorial Day breakfast planned at Ammon Broulim’s

AMMON — Broulim’s on Sunnyside Road is inviting those who have served our country to its second annual Memorial Day Breakfast.

All veterans, active military personnel and their families are invited to attend the breakfast Friday morning. Seating begins at 6:15 a.m. followed by a flag-raising ceremony, Mayor Sean Coletti singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ and remarks from Coletti and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.

“Come mingle with your friends and brothers and sisters in arms as our amazing community celebrates the many sacrifices you have made for our country,” Broulim’s manager Bart Snarr says.

Breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m. Organizers are hoping to have a military flyover and encourage all veterans to attend.