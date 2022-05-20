‘Sex & Murder’ to air hourlong show on Lori Isenberg murder case

COEUR D’ALENE — The story of an Idaho woman who killed her husband as an embezzlement scheme unraveled will be featured in an hourlong special this weekend.

HLN’s ‘Sex & Murder’ is revisiting the 2018 death of Larry Isenberg in a show entitled “Deadly Breakfast Date.” Isenberg’s wife Lori Isenberg drugged him with over-the-counter medicine on their boat before dumping his body overboard into Lake Coeurd’Alene.

“A romantic and scenic early morning boat ride turns deadly when Larry Isenberg falls overboard. But investigators reveal the disappearance of half a million dollars could be motive for murder,” the show description reads.

Lori Isenberg was sentenced 30 years to life in prison last year after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

“It’s not easy, but I want you to see the good, the bad, the ugly,” she said while being sentenced. “I emphatically know I am responsible for Larry’s death, and I’ve known that from the very first day.”

‘Sex & Murder’ airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on HLN. Watch a preview of the episode in the video player above.