Sheriff’s office still seeking information about rest stop homicide

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The investigation into the homicide of 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton on May 13th is still active and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to seek help from the public.

Specifically, anyone who may have been in the area of the Lane Clark Rest Area on U.S. Highway 26 east of Ririe (approximately milepost 356) between the hours of 8 p.m. last Thursday, May 12th and 6:30 a.m. last Friday, May 13th.

Anyone in the area during those times or anyone with tips and information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or submit a tip thru the P3tips app on your mobile device. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved with this crime.

Tips and information can also be submitted by calling the Idaho Fusion Center Tip Line at 1 (833) 445-2092 or Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Detectives have been investigating multiple tips and leads received since Pelton was discovered last Friday morning, however, no further information is available at this time.