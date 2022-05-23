Trial set for local man accused of sexually abusing child for years

IDAHO FALLS — A local man will stand trial for five alleged cases of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Tommy Lyle Morgan allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at least 100 times and will go before a jury on July 11.

According to court documents, a woman contacted police after learning that her child had been being sexually assaulted by Morgan for the past several years in Bonneville County. The woman said her daughter told her that they had been assaulted “a number of times” since the age of 6.

RELATED | Idaho Falls man allegedly sexually assaulted minor for several years

Detectives met with Morgan and court documents say he admitted to touching the victim’s genitals. When police asked how many times the abuse occurred over the years, Morgan stated that 100 times “seems feasible”.

Morgan’s bond was set by a judge at $150,000. He was served a no-contact order, and if convicted, could serve life in prison and over $50,000 fines.