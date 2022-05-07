Two candidates running for Jefferson County Commissioner in primary

RIGBY – Republican incumbent Roger Clark is being challenged by Republican Cathy Shurtliff of Hamer in the race for Jefferson County Commissioner.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Each response was required to be 250 words or less. Shurtliff is the only one who responded. Her unedited respones are below. We will add Clark’s responses if he gets back to us.

The primary is May 17. The general election is November 8.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Shurtliff: I am the mom of 7 boys and 4 girls. I have homeschooled them and they have all graduated with high school diplomas. I have 27 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

I have been involved with the Lions Club in Hamer and just recently became a member. I served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a humanitarian missionary in Arizona. I went out and spoke to people about various ways they could help. I also talked with many organizations about how humanitarian service could be of service to them.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Shurtliff: Raising my children and seeing them become strong parents and members of their communities.

Why are you a member of the Republican party? Briefly explain your political platform.

Shurtliff: I am a Conservitive Republican. I believe in fewer taxes, protecting individual rights and property rights, as well as less government overreach.

Please explain the role and responsibilities of the county commissioner?

Shurtliff: As a Jefferson County Commissioner, I will be responsible for maintaining a balanced budget, making sure that various departments adhere to their budgets. I will be going out and meeting with developers/commercial businesses encouraging them to build in our county. I believe that I can make those hard decisions that will best benefit the people of Jefferson County.

What are the greatest challenges facing your county?

Shurtliff: The biggest challenge I see right now is infrastructure. We need to develop a water and sewer system, weather that is hooking into the Rigby system or developing our own. We need to improve the flow of traffic. That may be widening roads/ streets, installing traffic signs and or lights. These two things will in turn bring business into the county, thereby supporting our tax base for all to benefit from.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

Shurtliff: I was raised in a family where it was taught that we could have differences of opinions, but at the end of the day we could still talk with each other. I believe that perspective will help me as I meet with various entities. I can learn and listen to their concerns and we can together seek solutions.

How can you encourage or improve relationships with cities and other municipal or educational entities within your jurisdiction?

Shurtliff: Having an open door policy, going to meet with the various entities and talking about their needs.

What are your views on local and state media organizations. As an elected official how would you work with the media to help inform the public?

Shurtliff: I will need to meet with all sides before going to the news there by making sure that they will have all of the facts before its put out to the public.