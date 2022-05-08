Utah toddler hospitalized after being injured by lawnmower

HYRUM, Utah (KSL.com) — A young child was hospitalized Friday after being injured by a lawnmower in Cache County.

First responders were called to a home in Hyrum around 11:30 a.m. after a father was mowing with a riding lawn mower and backed up the machine into his 2-year-old son, whom he thought was inside the home, according to Logan police Capt. Curtis Hooley.

Hooley told KSL.com that the riding lawn mower caused a partial amputation of the child’s right foot, and he said the child’s leg was “cut up quite a bit.” The father treated the child and called 911 for an ambulance.

The toddler was taken to Logan Regional Hospital with serious injuries before the child was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Hooley said.

Though the incident happened within the jurisdiction of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Friday that his department is handling the incident due to the father being an employee of the jail division of the sheriff’s office.

As of Friday afternoon, the incident was still under investigation.