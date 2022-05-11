Youth organization sponsoring community garden project in Idaho Falls this summer

IDAHO FALLS — A local nonprofit wants to promote learning opportunities for youth with a community garden project.

Community Youth in Action is partnering with Bonneville County Juvenile Probation, Master Gardners, and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce to provide 88 garden plots on a piece of land at 950 Environmental Way across from the 3B Detention & Treatment Center.

CYA Activities Coordinator Katie Barnes tells EastIdahoNews.com each plot is 25-feet by 10-feet. The garden project will begin on June 4 and is free for anyone who wants to participate.

“We are gifting each family that signs up, one of these plots, for them to plant, take care of and harvest for free. We are offering instruction twice a week to help make the garden successful, along with the tools and seeds. We’ll take care of all the watering, so it’s pretty simple. They get to reap all the benefits of the harvest,” Barnes says.

Plots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and those who register are expected to weed and maintain their plot twice a week and harvest it as needed. Details on how to plant, how to access garden tools and other info will be provided during instructions on opening day.

“We also have fruit trees they’ll have access to, as well as additional spots for pumpkins,” Barnes says.

The Chamber is planning a cleanup project prior to the opening to prepare the ground for planting.

This project is being funded by grant money CYA received in connection with the COVID-19 shutdown, which is specifically designed to provide community engagement opportunities to kids impacted by the “learning loss” when hands-on and in-person learning wasn’t available in schools.

The community garden project is targeted specifically to families with children and they will be given priority ahead of other applicants in the registration process.

Barnes is excited for the project and she’s hoping for a good turnout.

Those interested in participating can email Becky@CYAIdaho.org or call (208) 926-6633. The deadline to apply is June 1.