7 Questions with Emmy is at the Idaho Falls Zoo and an adorable baby animal stops by for a visit

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m visiting the Idaho Falls Zoo and chatting with Sunny Katseanes. She’s the Zoo Curator and loves working with animals. Sunny has seen the zoo grow over the years and knows lots of interesting facts about the residents of the zoo. She even introduced me to Bindi – an 8.5-month-old wallaby who is incredibly adorable!

Here are the questions I asked Sunny:

How do you feed the big cats and predators at the zoo?

What do you do when one of your animals has a baby?

What’s the oldest animal at the zoo?

What’s your favorite animal at the zoo?

How much food do you go through every day?

Have any of the animals ever escaped?

What’s something you’ve learned working at the zoo?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above and don’t miss the cute little animal visit at the end.

You can learn more about the Idaho Falls Zoo by visiting their website or Facebook page.

If you have an idea for an interview or just want to say hi, email emmy@eastidahonews.com.