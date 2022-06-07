TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
89°
clear sky
humidity: 21%
wind: 7mph SSE
H 92 • L 90

7 ‘unconscious’ women treated at Pocatello women’s facility, 3 taken to hospital

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Pocatello women's prison transitional facility
Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that hospitalized three Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center inmates.

According to Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeffrey Ray, seven women “became unconscious” Monday night.

“The condition of all the women improved after PWCC staff administered naloxone,” Ray told EastIdahoNews.com. “The residents were taken to a Pocatello hospital for treatment. Four of the women have returned to the facility. Three women remain hospitalized.”

Naloxone is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids.

RELATED | Mental illness a silent killer in Idaho correctional system

No further information was released. EastIdahoNews.com will provide further details as they become available.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: