Amber Alert issued for 2 young children after police say babysitter, possibly on drugs, abducted them

NAMPA — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children abducted by their babysitter, who police believe is using drugs.

The 11-month-old girl and 1-year-old boy were last seen Sunday at a home on 14th Avenue South in Nampa.

Sapphira Holmberg, the 11-month-old, has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 2 feet tall and weighs 25 lbs. She has a white patch scar under her armpit.

Malik B. Holmberg, the 1-year-old, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 35 lbs. He has a freckle on his left ear, a birthmark on the back of his head at the base of his neck and a birthmark on the center of his chest.

Sierra Ruby Martinez | Nampa Police Department

The babysitter is 20-year-old Sierra Ruby Martinez. She has brown hair, green eyes, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 165 lbs. Police say one side of her head is shaved and she was driving a 2003 Honda Pilot with no license plates or plates that were possibly stolen.

Police believe Martinez is driving a 2003 Honda Pilot similar to the vehicle in the image above. | Nampa Police Department

Officers believe the group could be traveling to the Lake Lowell area near Nampa.

Detectives say Martinez may be using drugs and the children are in imminent danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.