Authorities seek information about man missing since 2018

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

LEWISTON — Idaho State Police detectives are asking for the public’s help with information about the disappearance of Michael Murphy.

Michael Murphy was last seen in March 2018. At the time of his disappearance, he was living in the Lewiston/Clarkston area. Michael is a Native American male, approximately 6’2″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is of medium build and was 26 years old at the time of his disappearance.

ISP Detective Joe Lake who has been working on Michael’s case since 2019 said this about the investigation, “Michael was beloved by his family and friends, and it is our sincere hope that we can locate Michael and return him to his family”.

If you or someone you know has any information about Michael, please contact ISP Detectives at (208)-750-9350. The information you provide could be the missing piece investigators need to find answers for Michael’s family.