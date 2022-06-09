Biz Buzz: Idaho Falls man wants you to experience a night at the movies from your own backyard

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

IDAHO FALLS

All the spectacle of the movie theater brought to your home with The Mobile Movie House

Nathan and Jessica Weller in front of their 24-foot tall movie screen. | Courtesy Nathan Weller

IDAHO FALLS – Spending a night at the movies is one of Nathan Weller’s favorite things to do.

The 24-year-old Idaho Falls native has worked at various movie theaters in eastern Idaho over the last decade and so has his wife, Jessica, which is how they met.

Though Nathan loves the theater experience as an employee and customer, he tells EastIdahoNews.com there’s something that’s always bothered him about the customer service aspect.

“We walk in the door and we’re like, ‘No one cares that we’re here.’ Everything’s just rough,” Nathan says.

He also says it’s expensive and crowded.

He looked into how he could improve the business model, and that led to the creation of The Mobile Movie House.

As the name suggests, the company brings the movie-going experience to your backyard. Nathan has a 4K laser projector and 24-foot high screen he can set up at your house for any occasion. He has access to a library of 500 different movies and can even provide popcorn at your request.

“We prefer that the customer provides the movie because technically we’re a rental service. We can avoid having to pay additional costs to a booking agency,” says Nathan. “That’s our legal workaround so we can save people money.”

The Mobile Movie House was a project two years in the making and though it technically launched in January, the summer season is when business is expected to pick up. But Nathan is surprised at how good business has been since it started.

“We’ve had quite a few people reaching out. A lot of what we’re doing tends to (revolve) around the holidays. The Fourth of July is really getting booked out at this point. We usually just operate on Saturday night because that’s what people prefer, but I’ve been pretty humbled because I never thought I’d get so much support out the door,” he says.

Nathan is thinking about opening his own drive-in one day, but for now, he says the mobile aspect of the business is a key component because there’s nothing else like it in the area and he’d like to see it continue for years to come.

“I think it’s an awesome service. I think it’s just really unique and it’s a fun time,” says Nathan.

Prices for booking a movie with The Mobile Movie House start at $200 and can accommodate as big a crowd as the customer wants. To sign up or learn more, visit the Facebook or Instagram page.

New yoga studio opening in Idaho Falls this month

IDAHO FALLS – Nicole Packer and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce are looking forward to the opening of The Yoga Wellness Connection at 451 River Parkway. There will be a ribbon-cutting on June 21, and patrons are invited to try out all the classes for free during the first week. Click here to sign up. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

Rigby Chamber gearing up for annual Stampede Days celebration

RIGBY – Let the magic begin.

That’s the theme for this year’s Rigby Stampede Days celebration. The two-day event will kick off on Friday night, June 17.

There will be a rodeo at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. The Stampede Days Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will be followed by vendors and entertainment in the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Wells Barney Memorial Horse pull will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds before it wraps with a second night of rodeo action.

Tickets are available at First American Title Co., Scotty’s True Value, The Bank of Commerce or Idaho Drug. The cost is $5 for kids 7 to 12, $10 for adults or a family pass is $40. Kids 6 and under are free.

Businesses who want a float in the parade need to fill out a form as soon as possible. Email rigbychamber@gmail.com for more information.

Local power company hosting energy expo this weekend

ASHTON – After another outstanding year of achievement for Fall River Electric, the utility company is hosting its annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members on Saturday, June 11, at Teton High School in Driggs.

The Energy Expo is a free event for all customers who receive power from Fall River Electric. A free breakfast of pancakes, eggs, bacon, hash browns and a beverage will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The first 500 members attending will receive a free solar power bank and a free energy conservation kit, which includes two LED bulbs and a surge protector.

Fall River will feature kids’ activities, including bucket truck rides, bounce houses, a climbing wall and a number of STEM activities. Nearly two dozen vendor booths offering information and free prizes will be featured too. Vendors include financial and health care providers, solar power companies as well as local governmental agencies.

