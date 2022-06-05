Want a new dog? Local animal shelter offering adoptions at half price

The following is a news release and photos from The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

POCATELLO – Woof, woof! You can add a new dog or puppy to your family by giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends).

While funds last Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the City of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.

These adoptions are being sponsored by Friends to help with the overflow of dogs on the adoption floor.

Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130 and are now $65 with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization and for more information on the group, visit the website.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services and to view adoptable pets, click here, like the department’s Facebook page or call (208) 234-6156.