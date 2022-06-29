Blackfoot Fire Chief set to retire Thursday after 35 years of service

BLACKFOOT — A local fire chief who has dedicated his career to the community for over 35 years will retire on Thursday.

Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray has been the chief for 27 years. According to a news release, he is the longest current standing paid fire chief in the state of Idaho.

Gray told EastIdahoNews.com he began as a volunteer in 1983.

“I actually started diving for Bingham County Search and Rescue and several of us decided we wanted to be volunteers so we started in the Blackfoot Fire volunteer program,” he said.

He began as paid staff for the city in 1986 and then became the fire chief in 1995.

“It’s the best job in the world. It really is,” he said.

Gray said his favorite part of his job has been serving the community and has stayed on the job because of all the great people he has worked with.

“I’ve worked with good mayors and good councils and good firemen. Chief Parley Wynn (the previous chief) left the department in good shape and hopefully, I am able to leave it in good shape also,” Gray said.

A highlight of his career has been establishing the Paramedic Program over 20 years ago. It’s given the community a higher level of medical care ever since.

Gray said he is sad to be leaving the department and will miss everyone he works with. However, he looks forward to retirement and spending time with his wife and four kids.

“We have some cattle and we have a ranch. We’ll probably do some traveling. I’ve got kids scattered all over. We’ll do some visiting,” he said.

Gray explained nobody has been appointed for his position but for now, captains within the department will fill in.

A retirement ceremony honoring Chief Gray will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m at the Blackfoot Fire Department on North Ash Street. Everyone is welcome.