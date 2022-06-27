Construction planned for underground power lines at 17th and Woodruff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power will have BlueLake Utility Services begin construction for the installation of underground power lines at Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Crews will be digging trenches along the sidewalks of 17th Street in addition to using directional boring to place the underground conduit in the area. At times, intermittent lane closures may need to occur for work across the roadways. Once the underground lines are in place, the overhead powerlines in the area will be removed.

The power project is expected to continue through September of 2022.

Contractors for Idaho Falls Power will be completing the project in anticipation of improvements to the intersection of South Woodruff Avenue and East 17th Street. The separate road project was slated to begin in the spring of 2022, but the lack of available contractors has postponed the intersection improvements. Because the project needs to widen the road, power lines in the area need to be placed underground.

Those with businesses in the area will be notified of any impacts to their driveways during construction.

Drivers are urged to follow posted speed limits, obey signage and drive cautiously through work areas.