Crews to begin Blackfoot water line replacement amid rising lake levels

BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot Water Department will begin replacing multiple water lines next week.

Taylor Construction and HLE are the engineers for the project on South Fisher from East Walker to South Street. It will begin on June 6 and is anticipated to be complete by August 10.

“We are doing this work ahead of the S. Fisher Road reconstruction that is expected to take place next summer. During the work, there will be road closures and detours. Water to individual residences will be disrupted when the city service line is replaced. The contractor will notify the resident at the time of disruption,” according to a news release from the city.

The contractor will notify those impacted by water disruptions 24 hours in advance. None of the disruptions should last more than eight hours at a time. Residents will have access to their driveways but on-street parking may be limited at times.

Elsewhere in Blackfoot, most people have noticed an increase of water at Jensen Grove Lake. The river levels have risen high enough for the water to flow in through the head gate on the river. The Corbett Slough canal has also been flowing into the lake for a couple of weeks now.

As of June 2, city officials anticipate having enough water for Celebrate Blackfoot on July 2.

“As the water flow in the river fluctuates, flow into Jensen Lake will be affected. We have plenty of water shares, however, the river flow is the deciding factor,” a news release says.

For quesions or concerns about either of these issues, contact the city’s water department at (208) 785-8608. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.