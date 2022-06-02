Firefighters respond to another fire at local feedlot

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are currently responding to a vehicle fire at a feedlot near Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County.

Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, told EastIdahoNews.com that this is the third time firefighters have responded to the feedlot in the past two weeks.

Hammon said the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene.

According to Hammon, firefighters were dispatched just before 4 p.m. The fire extended from a pickup truck to a pile of hay and rubbish.

There are no injuries to anyone including animals on the feedlot.

There are several engines and water tenders putting water on the flames and smoldering hay. Hammon said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hammon explained the fire is under control and that firefighters are working with the property owners to spread the hay out using a private forklift.

According to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post, “This is the same feedlot we responded to on May 22 after an RV, tractor, and hay caught fire and took six hours to contain. Hay fires are challenging to fight because they have a tendency to smolder for a long time.”

The cause of the fire on May 22 has not been determined.

Hammon said firefighters came back after the six-hour fire when the fire flared back up.

The feedlot is under investigation by the Idaho Department of Agriculture after they received reports of animal abuse from its neighbors and other local residents.

EastIdahoNews.com reported on the allegations of abuse which include strangulation, stabbing, and attacking the animals with hammers, all while alive and without sedation.

Click here for previous coverage.

RELATED: Crews, property owners battle challenging fire for six hours

RELATED: Idaho Falls feedlot being investigated for alleged animal abuse and illegal activity

RELATED: Woman wants sheep back from feedlot as owners decline to comment on investigation

￼