Former Idaho Falls child care worker sentenced to prison for molestation

IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced to a minimum of 11 and a half years and a maximum of 25 years in prison on Wednesday, June 15th, after being convicted of felony lewd conduct with a child.

David Sherill, 30, of West Valley, Utah, is a former employee of Happy Orchard Daycare in Idaho Falls, where in January 2020, it was alleged that he had molested a 5-year-old girl during his time working there.

Police say that a daycare employee contacted detectives when the girl said Sherill had sexually abused her. In June 2020, the daycare fired Sherill after staff repeatedly told him to stop asking the children at the daycare for hugs and to sit on his lap.

According to the IFPD, Sherill fled Idaho after discovering from social media that there was an investigation about the incident. He was arrested in Kissimmee, Florida, on April 9, 2021.

During an interview with investigators, police say that the girl stated that Sherill would touch her genitals while in the bathroom at the daycare. Police also spoke with other potential victims at the daycare, where one child stated that they were not abused, but did say that they had seen Sherill going into the bathroom with other children when other employees were not around.

Detectives later learned that Sherrill was arrested and convicted of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2006 when he was 15 years old.

Upon his release, Sherill will be required to register as a sex offender.