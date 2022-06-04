Free fishing day is next Saturday and here’s where you can see the ‘Take me fishing’ trailer

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly”, you don’t know what you are missing! And, here is your chance to find out. Saturday, June 11, is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing.

To help celebrate the day, there will be several Free Fishing Day events around southeast Idaho. Even if you or your kids do not know how to fish, there will be plenty of helpful hands at the various events to assist with fishing basics, from baiting a hook to reeling in a catch. Poles, bait and other gear will be available for use for free at the events while supplies last.

Edson Fichter Pond, Pocatello – Join us at Edson Fichter Nature Area from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for lots of fishing fun. This event is open to anglers of all ages, and there will be free raffles for wonderful prizes! The Edson Fichter Nature Area is located behind Indian Hills Elementary at 666 Cheyenne Avenue in south Pocatello. Kelly Park Pond (upper pond), Soda Springs – This event is being jointly-hosted by Idaho Fish and Game and the City of Soda Springs. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. A free hot dog lunch will be provided, complete with cookies and lemonade! Rounding out the fun, there will be a free raffle for various prizes, including a prize for the biggest fish! This event is open to anglers of all ages. Kelly Park is located at 325 North Kelly Park Road in Soda Springs, Idaho. Access to the upper pond is via a quarter-mile hiking trail beginning at the Kelly Park parking lot. Grace Fish Hatchery, Grace – This event is hosted by Fish and Game and runs from 9 until 1 p.m. Anglers aged 14 and younger are welcome to participate. All kids under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Young anglers can keep up to two fish each. The settling ponds at this hatchery hold some nice-sized fish, and should provide some exciting fishing! There will also be a free drawing for raffle prizes. Grace Fish Hatchery is located at 390 Fish Hatchery Road, Grace.

For more information about fishing opportunities in the Southeast Region or the upcoming Free Fishing Day Events, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at (208) 232-4703 or visit our website.

Remember, you don’t have to enjoy a specific event to get the benefits of Free Fishing Day! Just get outside and enjoy a day of fishing on June 11 without need of a license! All other fishing rules apply, so make sure to check the fishing regulations before you head off to “reel in” some fun.

Can’t make it to a Free Fishing Day event on June 11? No worries! Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is back for its 13th year of spreading fishing fun around the Southeast Region.

The trailer will be visiting some of the region’s most popular fisheries with all the gear and bait you need for fishing while supplies last. And, if you sign in at the trailer, you won’t need a license to fish during the event! Plus, there is staff on-hand to teach you what you need to know about fishing, from casting to reeling in a feisty fish.

The fishing trailer is coming to a fishery near you in southeast Idaho, starting with the following events in June:

June 7

Edson Fichter Pond, Pocatello

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 14

Jensen Grove Pond, Blackfoot

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 18

McTuckers Pond, near Springfield

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 28

Edson Fichter Pond, Pocatello

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And, that’s just the beginning! For a complete schedule of all fishing trailer events planned for summer 2022 for the Southeast Region and other areas of the state, click here.

Bring the whole family or come alone to our free fishing trailer events. You will be sure to reel in the fun and make some great memories!