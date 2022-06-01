Friends holding benefit dinner for Bonneville County Cattlemen’s Association president who died in crash

IDAHO FALLS — A community is coming together to raise money at a benefit dinner for the president of the Bonneville County Cattlemen’s Association who recently died following a crash.

Adam Judy was 45-years-old when the crash happened on April 20 in Jefferson County. According to an Idaho State Police news release, Judy was traveling northbound on Bassett Road, north of 100 North, in a 1992 Chevrolet pickup. The truck went off the right shoulder, came back on the road, went off the left shoulder and rolled.

Judy died at the scene.

“We were sad and so in shock. It was so unexpected,” said Matt Thomson, a friend of Judy’s. “Just left a huge hole in his family. (He was) just a good-hearted, funny, entertaining, do-anything-to-help-you kind of guy.”

Thomson is helping organize a benefit dinner for Judy’s family and explained he wants to help due to the financial burden they are facing.

The Bonneville County Cattlemen’s Association will hold the dinner on Saturday, June 4.

A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. It will be held at Riverbend Ranch in Idaho Falls with tri-tip steak, baked beans, dutch oven potatoes, salad, rolls and beverages. There will also be a live auction, raffle, and silent auction.

“I think it’s going to be a fun-filled event. We are going to have some great food. We are going to try and keep it light. We are going to have a dessert bash,” Thomson said.

He told EastIdahoNews.com that 100% of the proceeds will go to the Judy family. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Click here for more information.

Judy leaves behind a wife and four young kids ranging in ages from 9-18 years old.

Adam Judy and Lacey Judy.

Adam Judy and his family.

“Adam was the superman of everything. He was very outgoing and very funny and loving and caring. He was always the favorite dad, the favorite uncle,” said Lacey Judy, Adam’s wife.

Lacey told EastIdahoNews.com that she and her husband had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on April 12. A week later, he passed away. Two weeks after that, would have been his 46th birthday.

He was self-employed. He hauled cattle and hay and did lots of farm and ranch work for local farmers and ranchers. He was well known by the community and Lacey said many people looked up to him.

“He would help anybody and everybody with anything. He knew all sorts of different job traits,” Lacey said.

Judy was an avid fisher and loved to hunt. Judy loved his family and loved being a dad. He was highly involved with his kids and their 4-H projects.

“He was the rock to our family. (My) kids (are) not doing very well,” Lacey said. “As my son would say, he was the G.O.A.T.— the greatest of all time dad.”

Lacey said she is feeling overwhelmed by the love and support. She said she and her kids love him and that he will be greatly missed.

“Life isn’t going to be the same without him,” Lacey said.

If anyone would like to help the Judy family by attending the benefit dinner, Thomson said anyone can contact him at (208) 589-6901 or any of The Bonneville Cattlemen Association directors to purchase tickets.