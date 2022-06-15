Frost advisory issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A frost advisory has been issued throughout a large section of eastern Idaho for Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service is warning that temperatures may drop below freezing between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Weather officials warn the temperatures will be cold enough to form frost and “kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.”

The frost advisory is in effect for the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe, St. Anthony, Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Besides the frost warning, there is also a flood warning throughout Fremont County and along the Teton River near Driggs.

Officials warn that motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. They advise motorists to turn around when encountering flooded roads.

For the latest forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.