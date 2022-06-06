TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
57°
broken clouds
humidity: 74%
wind: 17mph SW
H 62 • L 57

GALLERY: Lightning, hail, storm and rainbow photos East Idaho News users took this weekend

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

  Published at

Share This
286250271 1849870551883241 3665012532323456514 n
Farrah Kaye Corbett

Many in eastern Idaho were jolted awake early Monday morning by the sound of thunder and an electric lightning show in the sky. We asked EastIdahoNew.com users to share their weather photos with us. Here’s a collection of some of them. Add your pictures here.

286013802 753220289186395 892126141904525549 n
Farrah Kaye Corbett

283435977 552506466419403 4658562543358681615 n
Brittnie French

285298414 552284913032849 6010512576426622914 n
Brittnie French

285156127 433859868167690 1714489609296316951 n
Brittnie French

286393497 344483831139622 5323307012326620501 n
Fremont County Emergency Management

286218793 344483787806293 7365267376658767699 n1
Fremont County Emergency Management

Screen Shot 2022 06 06 at 11.15.32 AM
Lindsey and Nate Archibald

286565660 169492002206366 2585313813262233824 n
Jeremy Lowden

285889225 5434165869961442 2256236390065265108 n
Tim Thomas

286404600 10159817368325930 880438317890763854 n
Ben Watson

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: