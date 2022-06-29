Health and PE standards up for review starting Thursday

Idaho’s health and physical education content standards will be up for review starting this Thursday during the first of a series of virtual meetings.

A committee of eight health and PE teachers and two Idaho university faculty members will review the standards for each grade level, study standards from other states, and review best practices before drafting new proposed standards.

The draft of the proposed standards will likely be presented to the State Board of Education in August, followed by a public comment period before the final proposed standards are submitted to the state board in November. The standards would then go before the legislature in early 2023.

The public can listen in on the upcoming meetings by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering 993 7525 4592 as the meeting ID. The meetings will be held on the following dates:

Thursday, June 30; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, July 1; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Idaho Content Standards for each subject area are reviewed every six years. The standards articulate the minimum knowledge a student is expected to know and be able to use at specific grade levels. School districts across the state then adopt curriculum to meet or exceed those standards.

Standards for social studies and for arts and humanities also are up for review this year, and that process will begin in August.

Learn more about Idaho Content Standards and the standards review process on the State Department of Education website.