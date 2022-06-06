‘I love to see the unity.’ Rexburg Pride event planned for Saturday

REXBURG — A nonprofit is gearing up for an event that organizers say could bring possibly 1,000 people this weekend to celebrate pride.

Flourish Point, a nonprofit resource center located in Rexburg, is dedicated to supporting, educating and inspiring the LGBTQ+ communities of southeast Idaho and beyond.

The organization will be hosting its second annual Rexburg Pride event this Saturday.

“I love to see the unity that has come as a result of this event. We have been able to see these gaps between religious communities and the LGBTQ+ communities and see how they can support one another, befriend one another and be able to recognize each other for who they really are,” said Brooks McFadden, the marketing director at Flourish Point.

The event will be on Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. at Porter Park. People who plan to attend are encouraged to register for a walk of solidarity around the park, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Click here to register.

The free event will include a community art project, vendors, food, local businesses, family-friendly activities and a luau experience that has a hula and Samoan fire-knife dancing.

The theme of the pride event this year is “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“We wanted to make sure that the theme of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ matched what we do at Flourish Point, which is to make sure that LGBTQ+ individuals and their families could find happiness and hope now rather than perhaps just in the future or later,” said McFadden.

Last year, Flourish Point hosted its first annual Rexburg Pride event. McFadden said organizers expected 200 to 300 people to attend. Instead, nearly 1,000 people showed up.

RELATED: ‘Rexburg Pride: Celebrate Unity’ event considered huge success within the community

“We were overwhelmed with support last year. We didn’t expect nearly that many people so we were pleasantly surprised with the amount of people who attended the event,” he said.

This year, he predicts anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people.

McFadden encourages anyone to come out to the pride event. He told EastIdahoNews.com that he is looking forward to it.

“It’s been really good to see an event like this in the past, bring people together and put differences aside,” he said.