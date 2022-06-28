Idaho WIC makes annual adjustment to income guidelines

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Idaho’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will implement new income guidelines effective July 1, that raise household income eligibility limits to help offset cost of living increases. This review and adjustment happens annually.

To be eligible for the WIC program, an individual must be a pregnant or breastfeeding woman, a woman who has recently been pregnant, or an infant or child younger than 5 years old. In addition, the individual must live in Idaho, have a need that can be helped by WIC foods and nutrition counseling, and have a low-to-moderate income.

To be eligible on the basis of income, an applicant’s gross income (e.g., before taxes are withheld) must fall at or below 185 percent of the U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines. For example, under the new guidelines a family of three can earn up to $42,606 annually; under the old guidelines a family of three could have earned up to $40,626 annually.

If you or a family member are in the categories served by WIC and currently receive Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, or CHIP, you are automatically income-eligible for WIC.

WIC provides nutritious supplemental foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, cereal, juice, beans and peanut butter at no cost to qualified families. WIC services also include health screenings, nutrition counseling, breastfeeding information and support, help from registered dietitians, and referrals to other services.

The average Idahoan enrolled in WIC receives approximately $57 of healthy foods per month, a $12 increase from the previous year due to a federal boost to the monthly benefit for fresh fruits and vegetables. The result is greater nutrition for Idaho families and additional profit for Idaho grocers that accept WIC transactions. There are currently approximately 30,000 people per month receiving Idaho WIC assistance.

To apply for WIC or for more information about WIC in your area, go to signupwic.com, call the Idaho CareLine at 211, or visit wic.dhw.idaho.gov.