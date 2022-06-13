Island Park cleaning up after rain causes massive flooding

ISLAND PARK — Businesses and property owners in Island Park are busy trying to save their properties from major water damage after days of rain caused massive flooding in Fremont County.

A flood warning is currently in place for southeastern Idaho including Fremont County until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A camping trailer in Island park, stuck in this massive flooding. | Photo courtesy of Katie Pierce.

“My garage is flooded. We’re working to dam up the side of the building,” said Katie Pierce, owner of the Shotgun Bar in Island Park. “The county dropped off sand and bags. Lots of friends and neighbors have showed up to help.”

Flooding outside of the Shotgun Bar in Island Park. | Photo courtesy of Katie Pierce.

Other areas that could experience flooding include:

Ashton, Marysville, Henrys Lake, Parker, Drummond, Ashton Reservoir, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ponds Lodge, Chester, Shotgun Village, Macks Inn, St Anthony, Island Park Village, Egin, Warm River, Ashton Hill, Harriman State Park, Mesa Falls State Park and Big Springs.

“This is the worst overflowing we’ve had,” said Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Richey. “We get this every couple of years but this is the worst that we’ve had. Fremont County has staged sand and sandbags at the Shotgun Bar for those experiencing flooding in the area.”

Flooding near Pine Crest in Island Park. | Video courtesy of Katie Pierce.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 10:45 a.m. Monday between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain had already fallen.

Fremont County helping to manage flooding using sang bags. | Photo courtesy of Katie Pierce.